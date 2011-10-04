* Sees revenue growth 1-2 pct next year, costs similar

* Loan growth may slow slightly next year

* Greek bond holdings may see further impairment

By Jason Hovet and Roman Gazdik

PRAGUE, Oct 4 Komercni Banka's BKOMsp.PR revenue will grow about 1-2 percent next year when operating costs may rise at a slightly faster pace, the third-largest Czech lender's chief financial officer said.

Pavel Cejka also told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday there was no need, as yet, for another writedown on the more than 5 billion crowns ($267 million) in Greek bonds Komercni holds, after a second-quarter charge cut profit by a third.

Komercni has seen overall provisions for bad loans shrink this year, down 41 percent in the first half to 1.04 billion crowns.

The bank, 60.4 percent owned by French lender Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), also faces a slowing domestic economic recovery hit by fading export demand, while interest rates are at record lows putting a further drag on earnings.

Operating costs are set to rise 6 percent this year and outstrip revenue growth due to rising personnel costs as the bank invests in expanding services. Cejka said growth in revenue and costs should be more balanced next year.

"Next year we expect cost (growth) to be somewhere between 1 and 2 percent. And it will probably be very similar for revenues," Cejka said.

"We should come back, and we want to come back, to our long-term policy of revenues growing faster than costs, or at maximum at the same pace. For 2013, we should definitely see revenues growing faster than costs."

Net banking income rose 0.8 percent in the first half to 16.1 billion crowns.

Komercni Banka shares have dropped 22.4 percent this year, compared with a 25.1 percent fall in Prague's main index .PX.

STABLE RISK COSTS EXCLUDING GREECE

Loan growth has rebounded thanks to a double-digit rise in mortgage lending and small businesses' appetite for credit.

Cejka said the loan portfolio should rise 6-8 percent this year, with growth likely to be at the upper end of the range. Next year, growth should be in the 5-7 percent range, he said.

"I am pretty confident that mortgages will grow in high single digits or maybe in double digits next year," he said.

The central bank expects 2012 economic growth of 2.2 percent. Komercni Banka sees 1.7 percent.

Government austerity measures have depressed consumer spending, while business still see limited visibility of up to only six months when making plans.

Stripping out Greek debt, Cejka said cost of risk should stay stable or rise slightly in coming quarters. It was 52 basis points in the second quarter when measured as a ratio of provisioning to overall loans and other assets.

"There is probably not much more upside. The cost of risk should be, in terms of basis points, probably flat or maybe slightly increasing," Cejka said. "I would say 50-60 basis points, this the best guidance we can give now."

Parent Societe Generale took a 395 million euro ($524 million) charge from its contribution to the Greek bailout in the second quarter. A 1.66 billion crown charge on Greek bonds shrank Komercni's second-quarter net profit to 2.1 billion.

Cejka declined to give guidance on full-year profit, and said the size of the next dividend was undecided following a larger payout from 2010 accounts.

The impairment charge came after private bondholders agreed to a 21 percent writedown on Greek debt holdings as part of debt buyback or bond exchange.

But there has been growing talk of a larger "haircut" on the bonds, while Greece looks at serious risk of losing out on aid money to help keep it afloat. [ID:nL5E7L31G6]

"If the bond exchange does not go forward then we will probably have to reflect further impairment down to the market value," Cejka said.

Komercni Banka's Greek bonds have a book value of 5.3 billion crowns, but market value around 3.6 billion, Cejka said.

($1 = 18.733 Czech crowns = 0.753 euro)

(Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com)(+420 224 190 476)(Reuters Messaging: jason.hovet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: KOMERCNI/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.