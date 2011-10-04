LONDON Oct 4 Emerging stocks fell 2 percent on the day to hit a fresh two-year low on Tuesday and world stocks dropped nearly 1.5 percent to their lowest since July 2010 as concerns intensified a possible Greek sovereign default would spark a major banking crisis in Europe and accelerate a global economic slowdown.

Riskier assets like emerging stocks are under particular pressure from the global flight to safety.

The MSCI emerging equities index dropped more than 2 percent to its lowest since Sept 2009 and is down 28 percent in 2011.

World stocks fell nearly 1.5 percent on the day to their lowest since July 2010. The index is down more than 18 percent since January and down more than 24 percent since hitting a three-year high in May.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Natsuko Waki)