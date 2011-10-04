DUBAI Oct 4 UAE telecoms operator du plans to roll out a new high-speed mobile broadband network by the end of 2011, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The move comes as regional rivals race to introduce the service, which is based on long-term evolution (LTE) technology and is sometimes called 4G.

"We will definitely roll out (LTE)," Hatem Bamatraf, du senior vice president for network development, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

"Hopefully before the end of the year ... It's around a December time frame."

LTE networks allow for speeds more than double that of previous networks, with operators betting on rising data demand to offset declining voice margins.

UAE rival Etisalat launched its own LTE network in September. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Amran Abocar)