LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - Financial credit indices tested fresh
wides on Tuesday following a slump in global stocks as fears
mounted that a Greek default would result in a full-scale
banking crisis.
The senior financials index was 8.5bp wider at 296bp by
10:00 GMT -- just shy of a record closing wide of 314.25bp hit
in mid-September -- while the subordinated index was 11bp wider
at 553bp, surpassing a record closing wide of 549bp on September
12, according to Markit data.
Dexia five-year credit default swaps tightened by 117bp
wider to 700bp after French and Belgian finance ministers
pledged to guarantee its financing, although Deutsche Bank dealt
another blow to investor sentiment after the heavyweight bank
scrapped its 2001 profit target.
Deutsche Bank five-year credit default swaps were 21 bp
wider at 212bp, according to Markit, while its shares fell
almost 7%. Credit Suisse, the tightest bank CDS in the senior
financials index, was also 9bp wider at 195bp.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Andrew Perrin, IFR Markets)