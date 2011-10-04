LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - Financial credit indices tested fresh wides on Tuesday following a slump in global stocks as fears mounted that a Greek default would result in a full-scale banking crisis.

The senior financials index was 8.5bp wider at 296bp by 10:00 GMT -- just shy of a record closing wide of 314.25bp hit in mid-September -- while the subordinated index was 11bp wider at 553bp, surpassing a record closing wide of 549bp on September 12, according to Markit data.

Dexia five-year credit default swaps tightened by 117bp wider to 700bp after French and Belgian finance ministers pledged to guarantee its financing, although Deutsche Bank dealt another blow to investor sentiment after the heavyweight bank scrapped its 2001 profit target.

Deutsche Bank five-year credit default swaps were 21 bp wider at 212bp, according to Markit, while its shares fell almost 7%. Credit Suisse, the tightest bank CDS in the senior financials index, was also 9bp wider at 195bp. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Andrew Perrin, IFR Markets)