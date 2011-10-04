* Salini says investment strategic, seeks industrial alliance

MILAN, Oct 4 Salini Costruttori has bought 8.13 percent of Italy's biggest builder Impregilo IPGI.MI as it seeks to forge an industrial alliance to help it compete on international markets.

Salini, which is the country's number 3 construction company and is unlisted, said in a statement it considered the investment strategic.

It said it had begun buying Impregilo's shares on the market on Sept. 21 and purchased more than 3 percent of the company on Tuesday alone.

Impregilo's shares pushed higher throughout the day amid speculation that a new investor was building a stake in the company. The stock closed 2.7 percent higher at 1.8990 euros. [ID:nL5E7L41PJ]

"The management of Salini Costruttori considers the investment thus carried out strategic," Salini's statement said. It said it was looking to create the foundations for closer industrial cooperation between the two groups.

Business daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday that Italian broker Equita SIM had been asked to buy up to 5 percent of Impregilo at a price of 1.97 euros a share on behalf of a third party investor.

Equita SIM and Impregilo declined to comment.

"It is an interesting stock. The company's capitalisation has shrunk to 700 million euros, more or less the value of their Brazilian assets and they have a number of contracts for public works in Italy which at some point will get going," said a Milan-based trader.

Impregilo won a contract in May with a group of companies to build a new line of Milan's underground.

As of Monday's close, the stock had lost about 14 percent of its value from the start of the year.

Impregilo -- which in 2010 reaped nearly 80 percent of its revenues outside of Italy -- holds a stake in Brazilian toll-road operator EcoRodovias (ECOR3.SA).

