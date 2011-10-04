DUBAI Oct 4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp is still on track to restart refining at its quake-hit 145,000 barrels per day Sendai refinery in northern Japan next March, an executive from Japan's top oil refiner said on Tuesday.

The company's three refineries -- in Kashima, Negishi and Sendai -- were shut after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

The Sendai refinery, the only one yet to restart refining operations, is on track to refine oil again from next March, JX's general refining manager Hiroji Adachi told the Middle East Petroleum and Gas conference in Dubai.

The Sendai refinery resumed partial oil product distribution in May but extensive damage to its shipping facilities from a fire has prevented full operations resuming since. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by James Jukwey)