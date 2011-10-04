* Commercially viable if carbon price is 30-70 euros/tonne

* Pipeline capacity 5 mln tonnes of CO2 a year

By Ivana Sekularac

AMSTERDAM, Oct 4 A decision on whether to go ahead with the Netherlands' first carbon storage project in a depleted North Sea gas field will be made by year-end, a spokesman said, kicking off an ambitious plan to cut CO2 emissions in Rotterdam, Europe's largest port.

The joint venture between German utility E.ON and Belgian energy company Electrabel, which is owned by GDF Suez , is among a handful of projects supported by the European Union.

The European Commission and the Dutch government have pledged a total of 330 million euros, or more than half the estimated 500 million euro cost of the Rotterdam Capture and Storage Demonstration Project, said Marc Kombrink, spokesman for the project.

"The final investment decision will be made by the end of the year," he said.

Rotterdam is home to Europe's biggest port and a major hub for oil, coal and biofuels. It produces about 16 percent of the Netherlands' total CO2 emissions, and is counting on carbon capture and storage to help it halve emissions in the area by 2025 from 1990 levels.

Kombrink said the current carbon price of 10 euros per tonne was too low for the carbon capture and storage project to be commercially viable: to achieve that, a price of between 30 and 70 euros would be required.

If the project goes ahead it will be operational in 2015 and reach full capacity by 2020.

By then 1.1 million tonnes of CO2 from a 1,100 megawatt coal-fired plant, due to come online in 2013, will be transported by a pipeline to the depleted gas field operated by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company .

Kombrink said the pipeline would have the capacity to transport 5 million tonnes a year.

However, he said the main challenges for the project remain the complicated permit procedures and legislative framework.

Carbon capture and storage is a pioneering technology which involves trapping CO2 emissions from industrial processes, such as power generation from fossil fuels, and piping them underground or offshore below the seabed.

It has a high capital cost and also inflicts a penalty on power plant efficiency.

Pilot projects around the world have been repeatedly delayed or cancelled and no commercial-scale plant has yet been built.

The Dutch government has shelved plans for onshore carbon dioxide storage in depleted underground gas fields because of strong opposition from local residents who say it is unsafe.

The largest storage operator Vopak and Gasunie are working with Anthony Veder, which specialises in the transport of liquefied gas, to liquefy CO2 emitted in Rotterdam, transport it by ships to offshore oil or gas fields and store it there.

The International Energy agency (IEA) has said that cutting CO2 emissions globally to 50 percent of the levels in 2005 by the year 2050 will be necessary to limit global warming, but to achieve that an additional investment of $882 billion in such storage projects will be required. (Editing by James Jukwey)