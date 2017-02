MOSCOW Oct 4 The board of Russian steelmaker NLMK has approved a 50-billion rouble ($1,53 billion) 10-year bond issue, the steelmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The lead managers are Gazprombank, ZENIT Bank and Rosbank, it said.

"This new instrument will help NLMK to attract long-term capital if required to finance projects such as its technical upgrade program, as well as for other corporate purposes." ($1 = 32.604 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Melissa Akin. Editing by Jane Merriman)