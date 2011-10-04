UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
PARIS Oct 4 France's CGT union called on Tuesday gas and power workers to strike on Oct. 11 to demand higher wages, as part of a national strike day, a union spokesman told Reuters.
The CGT union for gas and power workers is also mulling calling for a strike on Nov. 17 as part of the protest, ahead of the annual pay negotiations at the end of the year.
"There will be some cuts in electricity production capacity but it's impossible to say by how much," the CGT spokesman said.
A strike in the French power sector on Sept. 22, to improve the status of subcontractors in the nuclear sector, did not lead to cuts in electricity output capacity and the number of workers downing tools was marginal. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.