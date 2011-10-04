PARIS Oct 4 France's CGT union called on Tuesday gas and power workers to strike on Oct. 11 to demand higher wages, as part of a national strike day, a union spokesman told Reuters.

The CGT union for gas and power workers is also mulling calling for a strike on Nov. 17 as part of the protest, ahead of the annual pay negotiations at the end of the year.

"There will be some cuts in electricity production capacity but it's impossible to say by how much," the CGT spokesman said.

A strike in the French power sector on Sept. 22, to improve the status of subcontractors in the nuclear sector, did not lead to cuts in electricity output capacity and the number of workers downing tools was marginal. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)