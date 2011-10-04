(For other news from Reuters Wealth Management Summit, click here)

* London still attracting rich migrants

* No spike in inflows from Greece

By Chris Vellacott

GENEVA, Oct 4 A shaky economy, threats to slap more tax on the wealthy and images of riots on the streets of London have not damaged the UK's allure for the super rich, a leading private banker said.

The UK capital continues to attract waves of rich migrants and their money, particularly from Russia, the Middle East and, most recently, China, said James Fleming, head of the international business at Coutts, private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L).

While the burgeoning wealth of Asia, and robust regulation is boosting rival centres such as Singapore, they are not matching London in attracting as much international business from beyond their own region as London, he said.

"London still has a leading place in terms of being an important financial centre," Fleming said.

London's closest European rival, Switzerland, has undergone a challenge from international attacks on its banking secrecy from tax authorities trying to claw back revenue lost to tax havens, denting its competitiveness.

"Switzerland ... is going through a transition in its approach to wealth management," Fleming said.

The Arab Spring saw an increase in Middle Eastern investors allocating money to London commercial and residential real estate, Fleming said at the Reuters Wealth Management Summit in Geneva.

Increased taxes on the wealthy, such as a 50 percent top rate on income and higher levies on Britain's non-domiciled residents' overseas earnings have so far not significantly impacted client behaviour, meanwhile.

"Clients' investment focus goes back to their circumstances, needs, their objectives, their time horizons. There's been no major reaction to threats of tax or imposition of tax. It's a fact of life," he said.

The bank has not yet seen a surge in money fleeing the southern European debt crisis, Fleming added, though there has been a steady flow of new Greek clients signed up.

Many of these new relationships came through a new division set up last year aimed at providing private banking services to families owning shipping companies that are investment banking clients of RBS, he said.

"We've had some new relationships, because we launched about a year ago a focus on the shipping wealth market, not particularly focused on Greece ... But a lot of the shipping owners of the world are wealthy families, many of them come from Greece.

