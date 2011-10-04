LONDON Oct 4 State help for ailing
Belgian-French bank Dexia sparked concern it will be
the first of many banks needing taxpayer support if euro zone
politicians fail to get to grips with a deepening debt crisis.
Dexia has long been seen as facing more acute capital and
liquidity problems than rivals, and a model that many viewed as
broken, analysts said.
But it did fire a warning shot that funding strains are
getting worse for many banks and policymakers need to act more
decisively. It sent banks shares skidding and the cost of
insuring bank debt higher across Europe.
"Dexia has very peculiar problems, not least that it never
really cleaned itself up after the 2008 crisis, so it's holding
legacy toxic assets and trying to fund them in the wholesale
market," said Simon Maughan, head of trading for Europe at MF
Global.
"But it should be a wake-up call. I don't think there will
be people in government seeing this as a 100 percent isolated
incident ... the politicians will see there are other potential
dominoes lined up," Maughan said.
Elevated bank-to-bank lending rates reflected the worries.
Key three-month Euribor rates were unchanged at
1.557 percent, the highest in over a month, reflecting banks'
reluctance to lend to each other.
European bank shares slumped 4 percent and the cost
of insuring debt jumped -- the Senior Financials credit default
swap index was 4 percent higher at 299 basis points, not far
from its record high of 314 from mid-September, according to
Markit data.
And bankers said the mood was as grim as they could remember
since the dark days of 2008.
At that time, Dexia took a 6 billion euro bailout, but
remained hugely reliant on wholesale markets as big municipal
loans outweighed deposits, and Greek government bond holdings
left its capital strength vulnerable.
Banks face more losses on their Greek bonds: Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) on Tuesday said it would take a hit of 250 million
euros on top of the 155 million loss already incurred, and
similar markdowns would hit other banks harder.
And the worry is that with Dexia's market value barely more
than 2 billion euros, the next bank in trouble could need
substantially more help.
Banks face a 148 billion euro capital shortfall under a base
case and a 227 billion shortfall under a stressed scenario,
JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein estimated this week.
Unicredit , Deutsche Bank, Lloyds ,
Societe Generale and Barclays each face a
deficit of over 7 billion euros under his stress assessment.
Banks have better capital and liquidity positions than in
2008, and more central bank support is in place to ease any
liquidity strains that do emerge.
But sovereigns have less firepower for bailouts than three
years ago, and private sector investors seem more reluctant to
take a bet on the sector in the face of depressed returns and
high risks.
Bankers said a positive is that Dexia's rescue might
accelerate plans by the European Central Bank to extend further
liquidity measures, perhaps for a duration of two years.
(Reporting by Steve Slater. Editing by Jane Merriman)