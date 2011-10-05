BUCHAREST Oct 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

AVERAGE WAGE DATA

The National Statistics Board will release average wage data for August at 0700 GMT.

FINANCIAL SEMINAR

Central bank governor Mugur Isarescu and deputy governor Cristian Popa are expected to attend a financial seminar starting at 0800 GMT.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting starting at 1100 GMT with no agenda available yet.

ANALYSIS-WANTED: NEW ROMANIAN COALITION PARTNER

Romania's Prime Minister Emil Boc will probably have to forge an alliance with a tax-cutting populist party to hang on to power after an election next year, and that could endanger reforms agreed with the IMF.

CEE MARKETS-ON EDGE BEFORE POLISH POLLS, FORINT HITS LOW

Hungary's forint sank to 29-month lows on Tuesday, fuelling talk of an emergency central bank rate hike while the zloty also eased following some signs this week that Sunday's Polish elections could yet prompt a change of government.

ROMANIA PPI UP 8.7 PCT Y/Y IN AUG

Romanian industrial producer prices rose 8.7 percent on the year in August and were down 0.2 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

NATURAL GAS

Russian Gazprom OAO is willing to discuss supplying natural gas directly to Romania, without intermediaries, the economy ministry said in a statement. Economy Minister Ion Ariton is on a visit to Moscow.

