Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

TPSA , TVN

France's Vivendi could team up with telecoms group TPSA if it succeeds in buying media group TVN, writes Rzeczpospolita, citing an unnamed source.

POLLS

The ruling Civic Platform has increased its lead over the rightist Law and Justice (PiS) by one percentage point to 32 percent, according to a TNS OBOP poll in Gazeta Wyborcza.

In a poll by kalkulatorpolityczny.pl for tabloid Super Express, PO has a 38 percent backing and PiS 32 percent.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX