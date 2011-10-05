Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TPSA , TVN
France's Vivendi could team up with telecoms group
TPSA if it succeeds in buying media group TVN, writes
Rzeczpospolita, citing an unnamed source.
POLLS
The ruling Civic Platform has increased its lead over the
rightist Law and Justice (PiS) by one percentage point to 32
percent, according to a TNS OBOP poll in Gazeta Wyborcza.
In a poll by kalkulatorpolityczny.pl for tabloid Super
Express, PO has a 38 percent backing and PiS 32 percent.
