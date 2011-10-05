LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - Market participants warned on Wednesday that the decision to guarantee Dexia's debt could set a dangerous precedent and force more state intervention into European banks at a time when sovereigns can ill afford it.

France and Belgium rescued the troubled lender on Tuesday following weeks of pressure and said they would guarantee financing raised by Dexia as the group undergoes a restructuring.

"Fundamentally, Dexia is different from the other banks whether you look at its business model or its exposure to peripheral sovereign debt," said Simon Adamson, credit analyst at CreditSights.

"So in that sense, it should remain an isolated case. However, I am a bit wary of saying that, given the previous experiences where we've seen that concerns can spread very quickly. Unless it's handled properly, it could spiral to other banks and there is a risk that once a solution has been found on Dexia, the market will move on."

His viewed was echoed by a head of FIG syndicate in London. "While Dexia is a unique situation and had been a basket case since the last crisis, this is the thin end of the wedge," he said. "It is fairly isolated but the problem is: if they ran out of collateral or if the haircuts on the assets it was repoing were so heavy that it was struggling to fund the balance sheet, it could be that other banks will face similar problems. The problem is that the market doesn't know which bank might be close to being at the end of the line."

According to CreditSights' Adamson, Dexia had EUR88bn of ECB-eligible collateral at the end of June, although only EUR20bn of this was unencumbered to borrow at the ECB and for short-term repo transactions.

"At the end of day, you can't have a business purely funded by the ECB and they probably got worn down by the constant pressure," he said.

UNDER PRESSURE Bill Blain, co-head of the special situations group at Newedge Group, warned that the French and Belgian intervention potentially had greater ramifications.

"This heightens the prospect of the 'Ireland Syndrome': sovereigns finding themselves crippled by the costs of bailing out brittle banks!," he wrote in a note this morning.

"AAA France has a CDS spread wider than some EM names already."

Ireland was the first sovereign to come out and guarantee all of its banking sector liabilities, in September 2008, something for which it is still paying the price today.

Belgian 10-year government spreads rose to 217bp over Bunds this morning, 40bp higher than at the end of last week. France is also close to its weekly highs at plus 83bp, up around 10bp compared to last Friday.

NOT THE SOLUTION Government-guaranteed debt became a key funding tool in 2008 at a time when trust in banks across the globe evaporated. While banks made great use of these schemes in 2008 and 2009, they have by and large stopped relying on the state crutch in order to issue.

There have been discussions whether government-guarantee schemes could be reinstated to help ease the current difficult access for some banks, although most agree that it might not be the solution.

"The problem you have now is that even if other governments decide to extend guarantees, it's not like it was in 2008 and most government guarantees are not worth anything," said the head of FIG syndicate.

Meanwhile, investors have warned that any decision to guarantee bank liabilities could have an impact on sovereign ratings.

"The problem is, while France and Belgium can afford to bail out Dexia, if France has to start guaranteeing funding for BNP Paribas, then the contingent liabilities for France grow massively and the country's Triple A rating will look very precarious," said a FIG credit analyst at a fund manager.

WHAT ABOUT CAPITAL? Aside from guaranteeing debt again, injecting capital into the banks is what appears to have given the market a boost.

Olli Rehn, European commissioner for economic affairs, told the Financial Times on Tuesday that European banks' capital positions must be reinforced and that it should be regarded as an integral part of the EU's comprehensive strategy to restore confidence and overcome the crisis.

Financial credit indices rallied on the back of the news today. According to Markit, the Senior index was 16bp tighter, at 280.75, while the Subordinated index was 26.5bp tighter, at 528bp.

However, analysts have warned that this is not the solution.

"It's all very well putting capital into the banks but the positive impact of that will soon wear off," said CreditSights Adamson. "You can't apply 2008 solutions to the current problem, which is more a sovereign problem than primarily a banking problem. The authorities have to treat the root of the problem and solve the sovereign crisis, or it will inevitably become a banking crisis too."

"If the sovereigns were to put billions of capital into their banks, that would weaken their position and put their ratings at risk at a time where they are already trying to tackle huge deficits."

His view was echoed by analysts at Royal Bank of Scotland.

"There are lots of questions about this reported bank recapitalisation action, as well as how it solves the sovereign debt problem instead of making it worse," they wrote.

"The banks need capital because of sovereign debt losses, so the sovereign gives them money, which may make the sovereign itself weaker, making their debt weaker, the same debt whose weakness is hurting the banks to cause the recapitalisation in the first place."

If sovereigns do not directly inject money into their banks, the European Financial Stability Facility has been touted as a possible vehicle.

This has impacted the spreads of the issuer. Its July 2016 and December 2016 issues are bid at mid-swaps plus 40bp and 41bp, respectively, while its July 2021 is at plus 56bp - all around 4bp wider than yesterday. The five-years both priced at plus 6bp, and the 10-year at plus 17bp. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Michael Winfield, Editing by Philip Wright and Julian Baker)