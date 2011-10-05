LONDON Oct 5 Zambia's new president Michael Sata is unlikely to cancel mining licences, gold miner Mwana Africa's CEO, Kalaa Mpinga, said on Wednesday.

"I do not think Mr Sata will go to the extreme of cancelling (mining) licences," Mpinga said at the African Copper conference in London.

The Zambian government has temporarily suspended metal export permits ahead of the release of new guidelines, the ministry of mines and minerals development said.

The new Zambian mines minister floated plans to boost tax receipts from mining companies, rattling investors in Africa's biggest copper producer.