CAIRO Oct 5 Egyptian private equity firm
Citadel Capital said on Wednesday it raised 438
million Egyptian pounds ($73.5 million) in a rights issue that
was 41.72 percent subscribed.
Citadel had said it intended to raise its capital by 1.05
billion pounds to 4.4 billion pounds from 3.3 billion by issuing
210 million new shares at a par value of 5 pounds a share.
Shareholders will be able to subscribe to the remaining
amount as soon as the necessary approvals are obtained, a
statement e-mailed by the firm said.
Citadel Capital has $8.7 billion investments under its
control.
($1 = 5.9621 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)