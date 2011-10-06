By Karen Norton

LONDON Oct 6 U.S. auto supplier Johnson Controls (JCI.N) said it expects the market for battery material lead to be relatively stable next year and its customers as yet seem unperturbed by worries over recession in western nations.

"I think the outlook for the lead market next year is relatively stable," the company's Vice President and General Manager for Lead Americas Mike Carr told Reuters in a phone interview.

“I don’t know that we’ve heard much in the way of customer concerns about the global economy. Our business is good globally year on year, I would say our battery sales are pretty good."

On Thursday, the London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months lead price CMPB3 was indicated at $1,925.25 a tonne, above last week's 14-month lows of $1,800, as investors take heart from efforts by Europe to help its financial sector.

But prices are still about $1,000 a tonne below levels seen in April.

Johnson Controls produced 120 million lead-acid batteries last year, making it the world leader.

Lead-acid batteries, used mainly in cars, account for around 80 percent of world lead demand.

As part of its battery business, Johnson Controls recycles old batteries to produce secondary lead, which is then used to make more batteries. It is in the process of expanding its lead output.

The company is building a new battery recycling plant in Florence, South Carolina with a capital investment of $150 million.

The facility, which is due to start up around next summer, will have the capacity to produce just over 130,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of refined lead, Carr said.

Johnson Controls has also applied for a permit to double capacity at its Krautscheid plant in Germany to 120,000 tpy. Meanwhile, the company's Garcia smelter in Mexico, which came on stream last November, was very close to full capacity of 130,000 tpy, according to Carr.

“We don’t have any plans on the board currently to add any other new (recycling) facilities. However we do continually evaluate the market. If conditions dictate we have proven we can add capacity pretty quickly," Carr said.

All the refined secondary lead Johnson Controls produces is used to make its batteries, but its output does not satisfy all its needs.

"We’re still buying lead, depending on the region of the world. In North America our stated objective is to be about 50 percent vertically-integrated, so we’re still buying quite a bit of lead."

START-STOP

Carr said new start-stop batteries were making advances and would result in more lead being used because of the heavier demands.

The technology allows an engine to automatically switch off, when the car stops at traffic lights for example, and spring back to life when the driver presses the accelerator.

“Start-stop batteries have really done quite well in Europe and we now believe that’s moving to the U.S. and even to China" Carr said.

Johnson Controls had made significant investments in start-stop batteries in Europe to get capacity to over 11.0 million units and was also investing in the United States to have the capacity to produce 6.8 million, he said.

"For the lead part of the business we do believe it will translate to the start-stop batteries that we produce having more lead in them versus standard batteries."

The original equipment market for start-stop batteries was expected to reach 35 million by 2015, he said.

