(Removes stray letters from headline)

By Sarah Mortimer

LONDON Oct 5 The first catastrophe bond of the fourth quarter has been launched by Axa , after a slump in issuance following software revisions to a U.S. hurricane model and investor caution after two transactions triggered payouts following natural disasters in Japan and the U.S.

Europe's second biggest insurer launched a 100 million euro cat bond to cover it against potential losses from European windstorms, rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.

Catastrophe bonds are used by the insurance industry to transfer extreme risks, such as those for earthquakes or hurricanes, to financial market investors, who receive a handsome yield in return for agreeing to cover damages they consider unlikely.

But issuance activity practically stagnated following higher than expected loss estimates from risk assessor firm RMS to its U.S. hurricane model.

The model changes increased loss estimates for the amount of damage an Atlantic hurricane can cause for inland states increase significantly by up to 90 percent for cat bonds using the software.

In addition, two bonds have been triggered in 2011.

The devastating earthquake that struck Tohoku, Japan on March 11 triggered a full payout of $300 million to investors from a transaction issued by Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) to cover Japanese carrier Zenkyoren against regional earthquakes .

In addition, S&P further downgraded the cat bond issued by Mariah Re to cover American Family Mutual Insurance from severe thunderstorms to CCC from CCC+ following a partial loss from insured losses from the tornadoes that struck the U.S. in April and May

Mariah Re has been progressively downgraded from a B-rating from S&P when it launched in 2010, following estimates of insured damages from U.S.-based data loss aggregator Property Claims Services (PCS).

CALYPSO CAPITAL

S&P has provisionally assigned a BB- rating to class A notes issued by Irish-based Calypso Capital Ltd, the second series of notes to be sold under a wider 1.5 billion euro bond programme.

The proceeds of the bond sale would provide Axa with a "source of industry loss-based cover for windstorms in Europe over a three-year period," S&P said.

Swiss Re Capital Markets helped to arrange the transaction, while catastrophe risk modeling firm Eqecat will act as the event calculation agent - using data report by European-data aggregator PERILS to determine whether an event has occurred.

Axa used its Calypso Capital Ltd special purpose vehicle to issue a 275 million euro bond in November 2010 to cover itself against potential windstorm claims in nine western European countries between Jan. 1 next year and Jan. 1, 2014.

The bond was marketed at a size of 150 million euros, but was upsized due to demand, to 250 million euros at pricing and then to 275 million euros .

The closing date for Axa's 2011-1 series of notes is expected o be October 21, S&P said.

(To join the Thomson Reuters Insurance Linked Securities Community for more news and analysis, click here) (Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)