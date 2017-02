WARSAW Oct 5 Poland's top coking coal miner JSW bought an 85 percent stake in a state-owned foundry coke producer Victoria from the Polish treasury for 414 million zlotys ($125.8 mln), the company said on Wednesday.

JSW must invest 220 million zlotys in Victoria in five years under the agreement, which pends regulatory approval.

The Treasury will distribute the remaining shares in Victoria, which posted a net profit of 73.8 million zlotys last year with revenues at 614 million, between the coke maker's workers.

($1 = 3.292 Polish Zlotys) (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)