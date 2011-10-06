BUCHAREST Oct 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

ENERGY RESOURCE DATA

The National Statistics Board will release energy resource data for August at 0700 GMT.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 500 million lei in 5-year treasury bonds.

MACEDONIAN PRESIDENT IN ROMANIA

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov starts an official visit to Romania.

ROMANIA ON TRACK TO MEET 2011 DEFICIT TARGET-PM

Romania is on track to meet a budget deficit target of 4.4 percent of gross domestic product this year, though volatile markets will hit its economic growth in 2012, its prime minister said on Wednesday.

ROMANIA ANNUAL INFLATION TO BE BELOW 4 PCT IN SEPT-CBANK

Romania's annual inflation will be within the central bank's 2-4 percent target in September, its governor said on Wednesday, indicating it may have room to cut interest rates.

ROMANIA NET WAGES RISE 8.7 PCT Y/Y IN AUGUST

The average net wage in Romania rose 8.7 percent on the year in August, but fell on the month to 1,455 lei ($447.4), data from the National Statistics Board (INS) showed on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS-ZLOTY LEADS FX BOUNCE, MORE INTERVENTION EYED

The zloty bounced to a one-week high on Wednesday after the Polish central bank left open the possibility of more intervention, adding to gains as emerging European currencies recovered more from multi-month lows.

PETROM WIND ENERGY PARK

Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom , controlled by Austria's OMV , started commercial operations at its Dorobantu wind energy park as of Oct. 1 after an investment of about 90 million euros ($119.8 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The wind park has a capacity of 45 MW.

LUKOIL

Lukoil Romania, controlled by Russia's No. 2 oil company, LUKOIL , could invest up to $300 million in explorations two offshore blocks in the Black Sea after it gets all approvals from Romania, a company official said.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

