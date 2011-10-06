(Adds detail, background)

* Sees H1 pretax profit 53-55 mln stg

* Q2 retail like-for-like sales down 2.8 pct

* Q2 Autocenters like-for-like sales up 3.1 pct

* Keeps guidance for full-year margin fall of at least 100 bps

LONDON, Oct 6 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords expects first-half profits to fall by up to 23 percent as cash-strapped motorists cut spending, it said on Thursday.

Sales at stores open at least a year fell 2.8 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 30, the second quarter of its financial year as an 8.9 percent drop in car improvement sales outweighed a 5.7 percent rise in bike sales.

That was worse than a 1.1 percent decline reported for the first quarter.

Halfords said like-for-like sales at its car servicing Autocentres rose 3.1 percent, improving on a 2.1 percent increase in the first quarter.

"The tough consumer environment which particularly affects motorists is continuing to influence spending patterns," chief executive David Wild said.

Britons are cutting back or deferring spending as disposable incomes are squeezed by higher petrol and food prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

Halfords said first-half pretax profit would be in a range of 53-55 million pounds ($82-85 million) and kept its guidance for gross profit margins to fall by at least 100 basis points over the full financial year.

($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mark Potter, Editing by James Davey)