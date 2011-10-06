(Adds detail, background)
* Sees H1 pretax profit 53-55 mln stg
* Q2 retail like-for-like sales down 2.8 pct
* Q2 Autocenters like-for-like sales up 3.1 pct
* Keeps guidance for full-year margin fall of at least 100
bps
LONDON, Oct 6 British bicycles to car parts
retailer Halfords expects first-half profits to fall by
up to 23 percent as cash-strapped motorists cut spending, it
said on Thursday.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 2.8 percent in the
13 weeks to Sept. 30, the second quarter of its financial year
as an 8.9 percent drop in car improvement sales outweighed a 5.7
percent rise in bike sales.
That was worse than a 1.1 percent decline reported for the
first quarter.
Halfords said like-for-like sales at its car servicing
Autocentres rose 3.1 percent, improving on a 2.1 percent
increase in the first quarter.
"The tough consumer environment which particularly affects
motorists is continuing to influence spending patterns," chief
executive David Wild said.
Britons are cutting back or deferring spending as disposable
incomes are squeezed by higher petrol and food prices, muted
wages growth and government austerity measures.
Halfords said first-half pretax profit would be in a range
of 53-55 million pounds ($82-85 million) and kept its guidance
for gross profit margins to fall by at least 100 basis points
over the full financial year.
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Mark Potter, Editing by James Davey)