MOSCOW, Oct 6 Russian steelmaker Evraz Group SA HK1q.L said on Thursday it had discontinued talks on the potential sale of its 40 percent indirect equity stake in coal miner Raspadskaya due to high market volatility.

The controlling stake in the miner belongs to a holding company called Corber, which itself is owned by Raspadskaya management and steel company Evraz HK1q.L, in which tycoons Alexander Abramov and Roman Abramovich are major shareholders.

Evraz put Raspadskaya up for sale earlier this year, but failed to find a buyer for the coking coal producer, which suffered an accident at its main mine in 2010 that killed 67 pit workers.

"We consider the likelihood of us disposing of our stake in Raspadskaya over the next 12 to 18 months as low ... although we do not rule out this possibility in the long-term", Evraz CEO Alexander Frolov said in a statement.

Last month, Raspadskaya said its net profit fell 57 percent in the first half of 2011 to $99 million, revenue by 19 percent to $377 million and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation by 31 percent to $180 million.

Raspadskaya shares, which have been falling faster than the market, rose by around 12.82 percent to 82.00 roubles after the announcement. Russia's benchmark MICEX stock index opened on Thursday up 1.50 percent at 1.284. (Reporting by Aleksandras Budrys, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Helen Massy-Beresford)