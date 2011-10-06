Arch Coal says Trump administration positive for its business
Feb 8 Arch Coal Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy in October, said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration should prove to be positive for its coal businesses.
MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom has dropped plans to issue euro commercial papers (ECP) worth up to $1 billion due to market uncertainty, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
"Gazprom has decided not to go ahead with the programme. We will follow the market till the year-end," a source said.
A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.
Gazprom last issued euro commercial paper, with a value of $600 million, in September 2009.
The multi-currency programme was designed to help Gazprom manage short-term liquidity through debt issues with a tenor of up to one year.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Elena Orekhova; Editing by David Hulmes)
Feb 8 Arch Coal Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy in October, said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration should prove to be positive for its coal businesses.
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
RIYADH, Feb 8 Kuwait has welcomed Iran's willingness for dialogue with its Gulf Arab neighbours, saying any talks are likely to help resolve civil wars in Syria and Yemen, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.