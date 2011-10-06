MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom has dropped plans to issue euro commercial papers (ECP) worth up to $1 billion due to market uncertainty, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

"Gazprom has decided not to go ahead with the programme. We will follow the market till the year-end," a source said.

A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.

Gazprom last issued euro commercial paper, with a value of $600 million, in September 2009.

The multi-currency programme was designed to help Gazprom manage short-term liquidity through debt issues with a tenor of up to one year.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Elena Orekhova; Editing by David Hulmes)