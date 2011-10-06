LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - Bankers covering emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa are optimistic the region is in relatively good shape to withstand the growing financial pressures facing its debt capital markets and that the recent sell-off is overdone.

No new deal has priced out of the region since the Republic of Serbia's $1 billion, 10-year transaction launched on September 21. That bond is now trading at 91.5 having been re-offered at 98.263 on the day of its launch.

Namibia was considering issuing its debut Eurobond this week but that deal has been delayed thanks to continued weakening of global markets.

One banker, whose firm has eight public deals in the pipeline worth up to $5 billion, reckons that at best only half will get done this year. But he adds that none of these potential borrowers are under any pressure to issue and can afford to sit on the sidelines until market conditions ease.

He believes that new issuance out of CEEMEA is unlikely until Greece's financial future is resolved and there is a sustained period of activity in the European high-grade corporate and senior FIG markets.

Another banker says that whenever primary market activity resumes it needs a well established borrower to kick-start it. "We need the right name to take first-mover advantage," he says.

The banker is optimistic that issuance will start again soon, though he adds that even if the market re-opens next week any potential borrower would have to pay a new issue premium of at least 50 basis points.

VOLATILE SECONDARY MARKET

Secondary market performance in the region has been volatile. The SovX CEEMEA is trading at 360bp, the same level as it was on September 26. However the spread differential between that and the SovX Western Europe has widened from 7bp to 15bp over that time.

In the corporate sector, fortunes have fluctuated even more for certain credits. Oil company, Afren - which is headquartered and listed in London but whose business is purely African - has seen its outstanding five-year bond's price lose more than 5% this week. Yet Afren is a relatively healthy company with more than $320 million of cash on its balance sheet as of June 30.

Another corporate that is suffering from the sell-off is Russian telecom, Vimpelcom. The cash price of its 2022 Eurobond, which was launched in June, has traded down from 90 at the beginning of September to 78 yesterday despite no change in the company's outlook. Vimpelcom is largely a victim of investors needing to manage their positions.

"We've definitely overshot," says one banker referring to the scale of the slide of emerging market assets.

While the crisis in the Eurozone and general gloom about global financial markets has been the trigger for emerging markets' recent woes, the asset class is also suffering thanks to its own limitations.

"It's still a small asset class; it's still very concentrated," says a banker. "There's not a very deep insurance investor base, for example. There's still very much a herd mentality towards emerging markets."

He adds: "The problems over the last few weeks are less a reflection of risk aversion about the asset class itself. The outlook for its fundamentals still looks strong. The problem has been the technicals - the concentration of investors and concentration of orders in a particular deal. Deal sizes and volumes are not far off western European levels but secondary market liquidity is relatively low." (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker)