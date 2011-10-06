* Overnight deposits at ECB rise to 14-month high

* Emergency borrowing tops 3 bln euros

* Traders see trust between banks disappering

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 Overnight deposits at the European Central Bank rose to another 14-month high on Thursday, ECB data showed, as banks grew more nervous about lending to each other, leading to interbank markets freezing up.

Banks also increased usage of the ECB's overnight emergency lending facility, but traders were more worried that the high deposits indicated a lack of trust in the markets, driven by worries about banks' exposure to the debt of struggling euro zone countries such as Greece.

Deposits at the 17-country bloc's central bank hit 221.353 billion euros, the highest since July of last year when banks had stocked up funds right after the ECB's largest-ever liquidity operation, the 442-billion euro 1-year tender expired.

"It's much more important and much worse for the market that 221 (billions) is going to the ECB than the 3 (billion) that have been taken up," a euro zone money market trader said.

"With this overliquidity, the high deposits show that banks don't lend to each other."

Excess liquidity at the money markets fell to 191 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

Banks get only 0.75 percent interest from the ECB, compared with 0.97 percent in the money market.

The ECB is expected to announce additional measures to help the ailing banking sector after its meeting on Thursday, the last one chaired by the outgoing President Jean-Claude Trichet.

It is likely to announce 12-month liquidity operations to ensure banks have access to longer-term funds even when interbank markets are malfunctioning. Furthermore, it could say it will buy more covered bonds, in addition to the 60 billion euros it spent on them in 2009-2010.

European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to safeguard their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead after French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia SA became the first European bank to have to be bailed out due to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The use of the ECB's emergency loan facility was at its highest level since Sept. 14 and the third day in a row that it was above 1 billion euros.

"You could expect that a big part of that 3 billion will be there until next Wednesday," the trader said, but said it could also be just a one-day funding error.

The European Central Bank reported the following daily data on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.

TODAY PREV DAY Use of overnight loan facility 3,153 1,361 Use of overnight deposit facility 221,353 213,206 Total covered bond purchases 59,247 59,247 (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Toby Chopra)