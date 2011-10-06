* Overnight deposits at ECB rise to 14-month high
* Emergency borrowing tops 3 bln euros
* Traders see trust between banks disappering
FRANKFURT, Oct 6 Overnight deposits at the
European Central Bank rose to another 14-month high on Thursday,
ECB data showed, as banks grew more nervous about lending to
each other, leading to interbank markets freezing up.
Banks also increased usage of the ECB's overnight emergency
lending facility, but traders were more worried that the high
deposits indicated a lack of trust in the markets, driven by
worries about banks' exposure to the debt of struggling euro
zone countries such as Greece.
Deposits at the 17-country bloc's central bank hit 221.353
billion euros, the highest since July of last year when banks
had stocked up funds right after the ECB's largest-ever
liquidity operation, the 442-billion euro 1-year tender expired.
"It's much more important and much worse for the market that
221 (billions) is going to the ECB than the 3 (billion) that
have been taken up," a euro zone money market trader said.
"With this overliquidity, the high deposits show that banks
don't lend to each other."
Excess liquidity at the money markets fell to 191 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations.
Banks get only 0.75 percent interest from the ECB, compared
with 0.97 percent in the money market.
The ECB is expected to announce additional measures to help
the ailing banking sector after its meeting on Thursday, the
last one chaired by the outgoing President Jean-Claude Trichet.
It is likely to announce 12-month liquidity operations to
ensure banks have access to longer-term funds even when
interbank markets are malfunctioning. Furthermore, it could say
it will buy more covered bonds, in addition to the 60 billion
euros it spent on them in 2009-2010.
European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to safeguard
their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second
bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead after
French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia SA became the first
European bank to have to be bailed out due to the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis.
The use of the ECB's emergency loan facility was at its
highest level since Sept. 14 and the third day in a row that it
was above 1 billion euros.
"You could expect that a big part of that 3 billion will be
there until next Wednesday," the trader said, but said it could
also be just a one-day funding error.
The European Central Bank reported the following daily data
on liquidity provision, in millions of euros.
TODAY PREV DAY
Use of overnight loan facility 3,153 1,361
Use of overnight deposit facility 221,353 213,206
Total covered bond purchases 59,247 59,247
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Toby Chopra)