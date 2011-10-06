PRAGUE Oct 6 New car registrations in the Czech Republic grew by 1.95 percent in the first nine months of this year compared with year ago, the Car Importers Association said on Thursday.

Carmakers and importers registered 136,684 new cars, including light utility vehicles (LUV) from January to September, the association said.

The largest share of the Czech market was held by Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda Auto brand with 28.5 percent, followed by Ford with 9.1 percent and the Volkswagen brand with 8.8 percent. (Reporting by Robert Mueller)