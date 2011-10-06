LONDON Oct 6 Easing monetary policy could hurt Hungary's economy because of the foreign-currency debt exposure of the country's households and banks, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

"At some point monetary easing would have an adverse effect on the real economy because of the foreign-exchange risk at the households' and the corresponding credit risk at the banks' balance sheet," Hungarian National Bank Governor Andras Simor said at a presentation in London.

Simor also called a government law unveiled last month to allow households to repay foreign-currency mortgages at a favourable exchange rate a "significant source of uncertainty".

"This (plan) forces banks to take a significant loss from the foreign exchange loans. We believe this is not helpful in moving the economy forward," he said, adding that the central bank is ramping up liquidity provisions to the banks to try to smoothen out the process.

Simor also reiterated that the central bank's 3 percent inflation target could be reached by the first half of 2013.

"Hungarian inflation has been hovering generally above 3 percent but we believe that during the present climate when consumption is very much constrained, there is a good chance we can bring inflation to our target within the horizon of 1-1/2 to two years," he added.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Sebastian Tong)