DUBAI Oct 6 Iraq's three mobile operators are unlikely to conduct initial public offerings until the middle of next year and will not be penalised for missing an August 2011 deadline, the country's regulator said on Thursday.

Under the terms of their licences, Iraq's three operators Korek Telecom, Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain , and Asiacell, a unit of Qatar Telecommunications (Qtel), were meant to launch IPOs by the end of August. But all three of them had missed the deadline saying the fledgling Iraqi bourse was ill prepared for these listings.

"To put these shares in the market, it takes time," Ahmed Alomary, Commissioner of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.

(Reporting by Matt Smith, Editing by Dinesh Nair)