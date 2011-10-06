* Greece to award oil search licences next year
* Three blocks to be awarded
* Greece says deposits may contain 280 million barrels
ATHENS, Oct 6 Greece plans to invite investors
next year to search for oil in three areas in the western part
of the country, a government minister said on Thursday.
The move accelerates debt-laden Greece's efforts to develop
its potential hydrocarbon reserves as part of measures to
overhaul its economy and lessen its dependence on energy
imports.
Athens spends between 10 billion and 12 billion euros a year
on oil imports, about 5 percent of its gross domestic product.
Territorial disputes with neighbor Turkey prevent Athens from
looking for oil in the country's East.
"The cabinet has given the green light ... for an
international invitation of interest, under the 'open door'
procedure, to award three blocks to international companies that
will investigate the deposits," Deputy Energy Minister Yannis
Maniatis said on state television NET.
The three blocks combined may contain as much as 280 million
barrel of oil, Maniatis told NET. They are near the towns of
Patras and Katakolo as well as in Epirus, in the country's
northwest.
The tender will be published in early 2012. Interested
bidders will have about six months to respond, Maniatis said.
The first test drilling could take place by the end of 2012,
said a senior government official who took part in the cabinet
meeting and declined to be named.
Greece has this year updated its law on hydrocarbon
exploration and production and set up a new authority to govern
licensing.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Tatiana Fragou, writing by
Harry Papachristou, editing by Jane Baird)