SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (IFR) - The majority of Asia-based DCM bankers are not expecting a print in the public offshore primary dollar bond market for the remainder of this year despite one of the heftiest pipelines of mandates in recent memory.

However, there is a growing coterie of market players who believe the above standpoint is too gloomy, and that there are issuers, principally from Korea, willing to pay up to get deals across the line.

The downbeat views reflect that those investors willing to book primary risk - and their number has diminished significantly since the current crisis kicked off in late July - are demanding substantial new issue concessions which issuers are simply not willing to pay.

Zero issuance volume will be unprecedented for a calendar quarter in the Asia primary dollar market and raises the possibility of a refinancing crisis emerging in the region.

"There will be nothing between now and Christmas in dollars. Investor demand is anemic. The bank bid is weak because many of them are in the process of deleveraging on a global basis, the big agency type buyers think the equity and credit markets are due another leg down and despite the opportunity to book low absolute coupons, issuers are just not willing to pay the spreads potential buyers are demanding," said a regional syndicate head.

"All you can do now if you're an issuer is to turn to the Samurai, loan or domestic bond markets."

One Hong Kong-based DCM head disagrees, saying he expects deals from the Korean policy banks and quasi-sovereigns such as Korea National Oil to print this quarter, noting that Korea Export Import Bank (Kexim) has a US$2bn-$3bn funding requirement to fill before the end of the year.

Indeed, Korea's Suhyup Bank, the quasi-sovereign government agency, announced a deal roadshow today through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, ING and Standard Chartered Bank.

"The Koreans have earned notoriety over the years in the G3 (dollar, euro and yen) markets for their ultra aggressive price target. But DCM originators and syndicators have recently been able to convince them that we are in an environment where they simply have to pay up.

"If a deal for Suhyup emerges we will be able to get a clear indication of what the new reality is for Asia primary dollar pricing. Nevertheless as we have seen over the past few months, the best laid plans for issuance can crumble the moment equities dive," said a Singapore debt trader.

SECONDARY BUYING PICK UP

Those in the positive issuance outlook camp have been encouraged by the secondary buying of Asian debt seen over the past few days, where private banks and fast money have been picking up paper in the battered China property and Indonesia high-yield space as well as on sovereign Asian offshore curves.

Still, this has been in scant size, with one of the region's most active high-yield trading desks at a Hong Kong-based bulge bracket bank reporting US$10m of buying in high-yield paper last Monday as one of the busiest days for over a month.

"It's one thing to see a secondary market bounce based on the view that the Asia offshore dollar market is heavily oversold. But to gain the traction required to print a benchmark-sized primary deal is a huge challenge as the European debt crisis rolls on and headline risk remains massive," said the trader.

Indeed, with emerging market funds having experienced substantial reductions in assets under management (AUM) over the past two months or so, with ING putting the reduction in AUM for September alone at US$11bn, the universe of potential investors for a new primary Asian dollar deal is contracting with alarming rapidity.

SAMURAIS SAVE?

As was the case during the last financial crisis, though, the Samurai market remains open for business, with its discreet credit-sensitive investor pool willing to embrace high quality names at pricing levels which have hardly shifted since the current crisis kicked off.

Korea's Posco and Korea Development Bank (KDB) are both in the market with deals, but the KDB deal is rumoured to be finding a lukewarm response, and a one-year tranche has had to be added to the original three and five-year plan, to tease out more demand.

Of the paltry US$9.3bn-equivalent which printed last quarter in Asia G3, versus the US$25.2bn which was issued in the third quarter of 2010, around US$7bn-equivalent came from Samurai issuance.

If the gloomier DCM bankers are right, a much larger portion of this year's final quarter G3 issuance numbers will be accounted for by Samurais, if indeed not the entire total itself. (Reporting by Jonathan Rogers, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)