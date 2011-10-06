(Adds detail)

MOSCOW Oct 6 Bank of Moscow, taken over by state-controlled Russian bank VTB (VTBR.MM) in a deal that triggered a controversial bailout, will contribute positively to the bottom line of the country's second largest lender next year, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said.

The resulting profit next year will be similar to this year's level, he said. The bank's forecast for 2011 net profit is 100 billion roubles ($3.07 billion).

VTB, with assets of around $148 billion, will see a trading loss in the third quarter this year, when a resurgence of sovereign debt problems in the euro zone sent markets on a sustained downturn.

"But in Q4 we shall see. The market has lost a lot already and we think there is a good chance that the situation will improve," Kostin told Reuters Insider in an interview.

Kostin also said that lending activity is on the rise, forecasting a 50 percent growth in new lending this year. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Bank of Moscow is expected to post 3 billion roubles in 2011 net profit and will stay profitable next year. Its 2013 net profit is seen at an all-time high of 30 billion roubles.

VTB, which receives a significant portion of its income from its investment arm VTB Capital, increased its stake in Bank of Moscow to 80.57 percent last week. It plans to inject up to 100 billion roubles to boost the unit's equity by the end of 2012 .

($1 = 32.57 Russian Roubles)

