BERLIN Oct 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Europe should not hesitate to recapitalise its banks if it is necessary to prevent greater economic damage.

"The advice that we are receiving -- that European banks do not have enough capital -- is to be taken very seriously," she said at a news conference in Berlin.

"The situation is such that we in the European Union must take another look, and I believe that if it is necessary, and it is a reasonable investment, we should not hesitate because otherwise the damage that results is of a much higher order." (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Sarah Marsh; Writing by Brian Rohan)