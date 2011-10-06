MILAN Oct 6 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA said it is reasonable to think it will not meet its 2011 net profit target, excluding results from divestments, of more than 50 million euros because of likely impairments, it said on Thursday.

At the end of the third quarter, impairments on financial investments including sovereign debt was seen at around 250 million euros, the company said.

End-Sept solvency margin is seen at around 115 percent, it said. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)