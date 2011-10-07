Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
WINIECKI ON EU FUNDS
Poland is unlikely to get the 300 billion zlotys in EU funds
in 2014-2020, as the government is promising, member of the
Polish central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, Jan
Winiecki, wrote in an editorial in the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
Daily.
EMPERIA
French retailer Intermarche has been shortlisted along with
four private equity funds as a potential buyer of Polish company
Emperia's retail arm, two sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank to release FX reserves data for
September at 1200 GMT.
ELECTION
Poland enters a pre-election silence period at midnight on
Firday ahead of the parliamentary election due this Sunday, in
which Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling centre-right Civic
Platform (PO) is tipped to win re-election.
