Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

WINIECKI ON EU FUNDS

Poland is unlikely to get the 300 billion zlotys in EU funds in 2014-2020, as the government is promising, member of the Polish central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, Jan Winiecki, wrote in an editorial in the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna Daily.

EMPERIA

French retailer Intermarche has been shortlisted along with four private equity funds as a potential buyer of Polish company Emperia's retail arm, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

FX RESERVES

Poland's central bank to release FX reserves data for September at 1200 GMT.

ELECTION

Poland enters a pre-election silence period at midnight on Firday ahead of the parliamentary election due this Sunday, in which Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling centre-right Civic Platform (PO) is tipped to win re-election.

For more on the vote, please see:

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

