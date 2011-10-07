* U.S. probing Swiss banks for helping U.S. clients to dodge
taxes
* U.S. to get first set of client data at the end of
Oct-paper
* U.S. to seek administrative assistance soon-paper
ZURICH, Oct 7 Switzerland is set to hand over
the names of suspected tax dodgers to U.S. authorities shortly
after Swiss general elections at the end of October, newspaper
Tages-Anzeiger reported on Friday without citing sources.
The United States has been pushing for Switzerland to supply
information on bank clients who may have evaded taxes.
Switzerland last year allowed UBS to bend bank secrecy
law and reveal details of around 4,450 clients, to avoid
criminal charges.
Credit Suisse is the target of a formal U.S.
investigation. U.S. authorities are also looking into whether
HSBC and smaller Swiss private banks and cantonal
banks, including Basler Kantonalbank, Wegelin and Julius Baer
helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
The Tages-Anzeiger reported a secret meeting between the
State Secretariat for International Financial Matters (SIF) took
place last week with the banks that are allegedly involved.
During this meeting, the banks were told to prepare dossiers of
their U.S. clients.
"Talks with the United States are continuing. We are not
disclosing any details," Mario Tuor a spokesman for the SIF told
Reuters.
A first set of data is expected to be delivered at the end
of October and a second set in the middle of November, according
to the Tages-Anzeiger.
Last month, Swiss foreign minister Micheline Calmy-Rey said
Switzerland had given the U.S. statistical data about the extent
of U.S. taxpayers, but had not handed over any bank client data.
(Reporting by Katie Reid and Oliver Hirt)