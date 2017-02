LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Spartan Capital Holdings has invited holders of the Polkomtel Finance 2015 Polish Zloty FRN to tender their notes for cash.

The early tender deadline is Oct 19 2011 and the offer expires Oct 27 2011. The Polkomtel notes purchaser will convene a noteholder meeting on Oct 31 2011 to pass a resolution to modify the notes.

The principal amount of the outstanding notes is PLN1,000,000,000. Dealers on the tender are Calyon and Deutsche Bank.

(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Julian Baker)