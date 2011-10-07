(Corrects in first and second paragraphs that the tender offer has been launched by Spartan Capital Holdings, the bid vehicle of Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, and the bond is issued by Polkomtel)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Polish mobile phone firm Polkomtel's floating rate note holders have been invited to tender their bonds for cash in anticipation of the EUR3.4bn buyout of the business being approved by regulators.

The tender, launched by Spartan Capital Holdings, the bid vehicle of billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, offers to repurchase any or all of Polkomtel's PLN1bn FRN maturing in 2015. This will avoid any delay in settling the repayment of the bond which would be triggered by a change of control event when the acquisition, announced back in July, is completed.

"Once the change of control becomes effective, the bondholders have the right to put the bonds for a period of 90 days at par," said a banking source close to the transaction.

"We are proactively buying the bonds back now at a slight premium to avoid keeping money in reserve to fund the change of control."

The early bird price being offered to investors is 102 -- a two point premium to the put option at par -- which falls to 101 after the early tender deadline of October 19. The final deadline for the offer is October 27.

The move suggests that the high-yield bonds part-funding the acquisition by Solorz-Zak could soon be launched, even though high-yield primary markets remain virtually closed with just two deals from investor-favourites Fresenius Medical Care and HeidelbergCement since late July.

The EUR1.9bn loan component, which closed and was allocated in late August, drew strong demand. That allowed underwriters to increase the size of the senior secured facility by EUR300m and reduce the senior secured bond by the same amount.

The original debt financing was structured as a EUR1.5bn-equivalent senior loan and one-year bridge loans to senior secured and unsecured high-yield bonds.

Six banks -- Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and PKO Bank Polski -- have underwritten the financing for the acquisition from current owner Vodafone and several other Polish companies.

The planned senior and subordinated high-yield bonds are among a EUR11.5bn backlog of unsold leveraged debt that banks have been left on the hook with due to difficult market conditions. Of that, approximately EUR4bn is expected to be refinanced in the high-yield bond market.

That includes a EUR395m high-yield bond for French mechanical engineer Spie and a near EUR1bn senior secured bond for Swedish alarms group Securitas Direct, the latter of which is the most highly leveraged of all the hung deals.

The Polkomtel financing -- Poland's biggest-ever buyout -- also includes a EUR352m Payment-In-Kind (PIK) tranche, but that is likely to be reduced significantly following a EUR200m investment from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development in August.

Polkomtel will convene a noteholder meeting on Oct 31 2011 to pass a resolution to modify the FRN. Dealers on the tender are Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Alex Chambers,; editing by Julian Baker)