(Corrects in first and second paragraphs that the tender offer
has been launched by Spartan Capital Holdings, the bid vehicle
of Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, and the bond is issued by Polkomtel)
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Polish mobile phone firm Polkomtel's
floating rate note holders have been invited to tender their
bonds for cash in anticipation of the EUR3.4bn buyout of the
business being approved by regulators.
The tender, launched by Spartan Capital Holdings, the bid
vehicle of billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, offers to repurchase
any or all of Polkomtel's PLN1bn FRN maturing in 2015. This will
avoid any delay in settling the repayment of the bond which
would be triggered by a change of control event when the
acquisition, announced back in July, is completed.
"Once the change of control becomes effective, the
bondholders have the right to put the bonds for a period of 90
days at par," said a banking source close to the transaction.
"We are proactively buying the bonds back now at a slight
premium to avoid keeping money in reserve to fund the change of
control."
The early bird price being offered to investors is 102 -- a
two point premium to the put option at par -- which falls to 101
after the early tender deadline of October 19. The final
deadline for the offer is October 27.
The move suggests that the high-yield bonds part-funding the
acquisition by Solorz-Zak could soon be launched, even though
high-yield primary markets remain virtually closed with just two
deals from investor-favourites Fresenius Medical Care and
HeidelbergCement since late July.
The EUR1.9bn loan component, which closed and was allocated
in late August, drew strong demand. That allowed underwriters to
increase the size of the senior secured facility by EUR300m and
reduce the senior secured bond by the same amount.
The original debt financing was structured as a
EUR1.5bn-equivalent senior loan and one-year bridge loans to
senior secured and unsecured high-yield bonds.
Six banks -- Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of
Scotland, Societe Generale and PKO Bank Polski -- have
underwritten the financing for the acquisition from current
owner Vodafone and several other Polish companies.
The planned senior and subordinated high-yield bonds are
among a EUR11.5bn backlog of unsold leveraged debt that banks
have been left on the hook with due to difficult market
conditions. Of that, approximately EUR4bn is expected to be
refinanced in the high-yield bond market.
That includes a EUR395m high-yield bond for French
mechanical engineer Spie and a near EUR1bn senior secured bond
for Swedish alarms group Securitas Direct, the latter of which
is the most highly leveraged of all the hung deals.
The Polkomtel financing -- Poland's biggest-ever buyout --
also includes a EUR352m Payment-In-Kind (PIK) tranche, but that
is likely to be reduced significantly following a EUR200m
investment from the European Bank of Reconstruction and
Development in August.
Polkomtel will convene a noteholder meeting on Oct 31 2011
to pass a resolution to modify the FRN. Dealers on the tender
are Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Alex Chambers,; editing by
Julian Baker)