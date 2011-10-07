(Adds background, economist comment)

MILAN Oct 7 Italian banks sharply increased their reliance on funding from the European Central Bank in September as a spreading debt crisis crippled interbank lending across the euro zone, data showed on Friday.

The data, posted on the Bank of Italy's website, showed that funding from the ECB rose to 104.7 billion euros ($140 billion) at the end of September from 85 billion euros the month before.

"The banks are suffering given the interbank market is under pressure, though it's not just Italian banks," said Paolo Mameli, an economist at Intesa Sanpaolo.

"Italian banks have been borrowing more (from the ECB) because of the sovereign debt crisis."

Italian banks, and their European peers, have come under pressure since early July as concerns grow that the debt crisis that has engulfed Greece could spread to Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy.

An added problem for Italian banks is that they are big holders of domestic government bonds, and are seen as vulnerable because rising yields are driving their funding costs higher.

More and more European banks are effectively being shut out of the market and relying on the ECB for liquidity, prompting calls for European governments to shore up ailing lenders.

Reliance on ECB funding for Italian lenders has risen sharply since the end of June, when it stood at 41.3 billion euros.

On Wednesday Moody's lowered its credit ratings on Italy's banks following its downgrade of Italian sovereign debt. [ID:nL5E7L5525]

($1 = 0.746 Euros)

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com)(+39.0266129507)(Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ITALY BANKS/ ECB

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.