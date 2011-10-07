BERLIN Oct 7 Germany and France disagree on how the euro zone's rescue fund can be used to recapitalise banks, with Berlin arguing that European money should only flow as a last resort once national options have been exhausted, a German source familiar with talks between the countries said.

The source said France wanted to use the so-called European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to recapitalise its own banks, which are vulnerable because of their exposure to Greece.

"The French have misunderstood the EFSF. Our position is that banks should seek money in the markets first, then come national backstops, and only when there is no money available would it kick in at the European level," the source said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are due to meet in Berlin on Sunday to discuss the euro zone crisis, with bank recapitalisations expected to be a central theme of their talks. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Noah Barkin)