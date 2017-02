MILAN Oct 7 Igli SpA, the largest shareholder in Italian constructor Impregilo , is continuing talks with Italian banks Mediobanca SpA and UniCredit SpA on refinancing a credit line, which expires Oct. 31, Igli said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, Igli said it has had no contact at the moment with Italian constructor Gruppo Salini, which recently bought an 8 percent stake in Impregilo and wants to forge an alliance between the two.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)