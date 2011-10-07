VIENNA Oct 7 Raiffeisen Bank International
will probably have to raise capital at its Hungarian
unit to help absorb losses from a new law that lets borrowers
repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates, its finance
chief told a newspaper.
"There is a high probability of a capital increase," Martin
Gruell told Boerse Express in an interview published on Friday.
"When, and how large, depends on when we sustain losses, but
we certainly will have to send a substantial amount to Hungary."
Gruell said Vienna-based RBI had taken the conservative view
that not more than 30 percent of customers in Hungary would make
use of the new law, which RBI and other banks are fighting.
Clients have until the end of this year to apply to repay
foreign-currency loans and then have 60 days to do so, which
means RBI would have to write down the value of these credits in
the first quarter of next year at the latest, he said.
"It can also be that we take a certain loss on this position
in the third quarter of 2011," he said, adding talks with
auditors on this were going on now.
RBI Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said last week Hungary's
plan could cost the bank's local unit around 120 million euros
($160.8 million).
Gruell said RBI was sticking to its guidance for now that
non-performing loan rates would peak in the second half of this
year, but noted this was under constant review.
He reiterated the bank was in no rush to sell new shares
with stock prices so depressed.
"If the market is not growing, then we won't need a great
deal of capital. The stock price level is also unacceptable," he
said.
Gruell said RBI had a cash stockpile of around 20 billion
euros, so had more than adequate liquidity in interbank markets,
which he said were far from panicky.
He said RBI analysts expected a Greek sovereign debt
restructuring and that original expectations for a 21 percent
markdown in debt valuations -- or haircuts -- would not suffice.
"But this is a highly political subject because it is
closely linked to how many banks can handle this. Twenty, 25
percent (haircuts) can be digested, 50 percent is perhaps no
longer easily manageable for many, and then state support
measures would have to kick in."
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Hulmes)