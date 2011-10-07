VIENNA Oct 7 Raiffeisen Bank International will probably have to raise capital at its Hungarian unit to help absorb losses from a new law that lets borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates, its finance chief told a newspaper.

"There is a high probability of a capital increase," Martin Gruell told Boerse Express in an interview published on Friday.

"When, and how large, depends on when we sustain losses, but we certainly will have to send a substantial amount to Hungary."

Gruell said Vienna-based RBI had taken the conservative view that not more than 30 percent of customers in Hungary would make use of the new law, which RBI and other banks are fighting.

Clients have until the end of this year to apply to repay foreign-currency loans and then have 60 days to do so, which means RBI would have to write down the value of these credits in the first quarter of next year at the latest, he said.

"It can also be that we take a certain loss on this position in the third quarter of 2011," he said, adding talks with auditors on this were going on now.

RBI Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said last week Hungary's plan could cost the bank's local unit around 120 million euros ($160.8 million).

Gruell said RBI was sticking to its guidance for now that non-performing loan rates would peak in the second half of this year, but noted this was under constant review.

He reiterated the bank was in no rush to sell new shares with stock prices so depressed.

"If the market is not growing, then we won't need a great deal of capital. The stock price level is also unacceptable," he said.

Gruell said RBI had a cash stockpile of around 20 billion euros, so had more than adequate liquidity in interbank markets, which he said were far from panicky.

He said RBI analysts expected a Greek sovereign debt restructuring and that original expectations for a 21 percent markdown in debt valuations -- or haircuts -- would not suffice.

"But this is a highly political subject because it is closely linked to how many banks can handle this. Twenty, 25 percent (haircuts) can be digested, 50 percent is perhaps no longer easily manageable for many, and then state support measures would have to kick in."

($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Hulmes)