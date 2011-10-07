LONDON Oct 7 Britain's largest nuclear power operator, EDF Energy , has raised output capacity at its 580-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor to around 96 percent, after five years of reduced production, the utility said on Friday.

The reactor is currently producing at 96 percent of maximum capacity, but the operator warned that output may drop below this level until works to improve the cooling system are fully completed.

EDF Energy reduced the reactor's capacity to 80 percent in October 2006 to reduce the surface temperature on an area within the reactor known as the Hot Box Dome.

"Further works will be implemented at Heysham 1 reactor 2 during its statutory outage in 2012 to increase load further towards full power," EDF said in a statement.

EDF Energy operates eight nuclear power plants in Britain with a combined capacity of almost 9,000 MW. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)