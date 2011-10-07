LONDON Oct 7 Britain's largest nuclear power
operator, EDF Energy , has raised output capacity at its
580-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor to around 96
percent, after five years of reduced production, the utility
said on Friday.
The reactor is currently producing at 96 percent of maximum
capacity, but the operator warned that output may drop below
this level until works to improve the cooling system are fully
completed.
EDF Energy reduced the reactor's capacity to 80 percent in
October 2006 to reduce the surface temperature on an area within
the reactor known as the Hot Box Dome.
"Further works will be implemented at Heysham 1 reactor 2
during its statutory outage in 2012 to increase load further
towards full power," EDF said in a statement.
EDF Energy operates eight nuclear power plants in Britain
with a combined capacity of almost 9,000 MW.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)