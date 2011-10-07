LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The European Central Bank is looking
for an adviser to help it work through the Greek banking crisis
and its own exposure to the country which could run out of cash
as early as mid-November.
The euro zone central bank sent out the request for proposal
(RFP) in September.
Greek banks' deposits have shrunk by EUR20.9bn, or 10% since
the beginning of the year, and are down by over 20% since
January 2010.
They are also completely reliant on central bank funding.
They took 6.42bn of Greek-central bank administered emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) and ECB borrowing worth EUR93.1bn in
August.
The ECB's press office refused to comment on the RFP.
The RFP was similar to one sent out by the ECB in April
looking for an adviser to help it deal with Ireland's
banks.
The ECB has struggled to come up with a plan to deal with
the banking systems of debt-troubled euro zone countries and
sources at the bank last week told Reuters that it has abandoned
plans to cut banks' dependency on its funding.
One source said that Lazard has won the Ireland consulting
mandate with the ECB requesting advice on restructuring the
banking system, cut banks' dependency on central bank funding
and how best to conduct asset sales. Lazard refused to comment.
Outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet was asked about
the decision to hire an external advisor on the Irish banks at
the news conference after the Governing Council's interest rate
decision in September.
"I would say that if we have an advisor, it is in order to
have the appropriate advice. There is no additional
interpretation," said the ECB chief.
"We consider that it is the right way to proceed when there
is important monitoring to be done, which is the case in
Ireland."
Lazard is unlikely to be in the running for the ECB's Greek
mandate given that it already advises the sovereign.
The ECB's market operations and financial stability
departments asked advisors for an independent assessment and
recommendations guided by the ECB's policy objective.
It will be looking for a view on how much capital banks
require in order to be seen as safe, as well as a strategy for
liquidation of assets.
The RFP comes after months of intense volatility from fears
of an imminent Greek default.
The troika of international lenders - the ECB, IMF and the
European Commission - stalled on latest EUR8bn tranche of
funding to Greece after it failed to meet the latest austerity
targets.
