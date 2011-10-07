LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The European Central Bank is looking for an adviser to help it work through the Greek banking crisis and its own exposure to the country which could run out of cash as early as mid-November.

The euro zone central bank sent out the request for proposal (RFP) in September.

Greek banks' deposits have shrunk by EUR20.9bn, or 10% since the beginning of the year, and are down by over 20% since January 2010.

They are also completely reliant on central bank funding. They took 6.42bn of Greek-central bank administered emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) and ECB borrowing worth EUR93.1bn in August.

The ECB's press office refused to comment on the RFP.

The RFP was similar to one sent out by the ECB in April looking for an adviser to help it deal with Ireland's banks.

The ECB has struggled to come up with a plan to deal with the banking systems of debt-troubled euro zone countries and sources at the bank last week told Reuters that it has abandoned plans to cut banks' dependency on its funding.

One source said that Lazard has won the Ireland consulting mandate with the ECB requesting advice on restructuring the banking system, cut banks' dependency on central bank funding and how best to conduct asset sales. Lazard refused to comment.

Outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet was asked about the decision to hire an external advisor on the Irish banks at the news conference after the Governing Council's interest rate decision in September.

"I would say that if we have an advisor, it is in order to have the appropriate advice. There is no additional interpretation," said the ECB chief.

"We consider that it is the right way to proceed when there is important monitoring to be done, which is the case in Ireland."

Lazard is unlikely to be in the running for the ECB's Greek mandate given that it already advises the sovereign.

The ECB's market operations and financial stability departments asked advisors for an independent assessment and recommendations guided by the ECB's policy objective.

It will be looking for a view on how much capital banks require in order to be seen as safe, as well as a strategy for liquidation of assets.

The RFP comes after months of intense volatility from fears of an imminent Greek default.

The troika of international lenders - the ECB, IMF and the European Commission - stalled on latest EUR8bn tranche of funding to Greece after it failed to meet the latest austerity targets. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, additional reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Julian Baker and Matthew Davies)