WARSAW Oct 8 Spain's Santander on Friday filed a binding bid for Kredyt Bank , the Polish arm of Belgian lender KBC , daily Parkiet reported on Saturday, quoting one unnamed source close to the transaction.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Banco Santander, the euro zone's top lender, will likely make an offer for Kredyt Bank soon -- the latest move in its strategy to become a top Polish player.

Kredyt Bank, Santander and KBC were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Birrane)