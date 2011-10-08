ATHENS Oct 8 Greece must be helped to avoid financial contagion on the scale of the Lehman Brothers meltdown in 2008, Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders told a Greek newspaper on Saturday.

"We must help Greece to avoid the repetition of what happened to Lehman Brothers in 2008," weekly newspaper Proto Thema quoted Reynders as saying in an interview. "If we don't solve the Greek debt problem, or even worse, if there is danger of contagion in Spain and Italy, then the worst-case scenario might materialize," Reynders added.

The Belgian Finance Minister also warned against pushing Greek austerity too far.

"The measures taken by Athens are extraordinary, given the big recession. But, at some point, these continuous measures must stop. This is not acceptable on a political, social or even economic level: we do not want the cure to kill Greece," he said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Alison Birrane)