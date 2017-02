JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 8 Saudi Arabia's inflation levels are not worrying and will continue to decline, the country's central bank governor Muhammad Al-Jasser said on Saturday.

"Inflation levels are not worrying. Inflation has become stable since the beginning of the year between around 4.6 and 4.9 (percent)... I expect it to continue its decline," Al-Jasser told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh.

Al-Jasser also said that lending levels had risen by more than 9 percent in 2011. "In reality, lending has risen by more than 9 percent this year ... an excellent level," he said. (Reporting by Ibrahim al-Mutawa; writing by Asma Alsharif)