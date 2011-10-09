LONDON Oct 9 British grocer J Sainsbury
said on Sunday it would match the prices of branded
products with its larger rivals Tesco and Walmart-owned
Asda as the battle for price-conscious customers
escalates.
Sainsbury said it would automatically compare some 13,000
branded products with Tesco and Asda at the checkout, and
customers would receive a voucher redeemable on their next shop
for the difference if Sainsbury were more expensive.
The scheme, which has been trialled in its 12 stores in
Northern Ireland, will launch on Wednesday.
"Unlike some of our competitors we aren't asking customers
to do the hard work to check on our prices," said Group
Commercial Director Mike Coupe, in a swipe at rivals'
promotions.
"We are so confident that our prices are competitive with
Asda and Tesco that we are happy to do the legwork for our
customers."
Competition amongst supermarkets is intensifying as
households cut food budgets, traditionally seen as the most
resilient area of spending.
Tesco posted one of its biggest ever falls in underlying
sales on Wednesday, while Sainsbury reported only modest growth.
Asda said in August that its online price guarantee, which
undercuts rivals by 10 percent, had helped sales growth
accelerate in the second quarter.
Tesco, the UK's biggest retailer, also offers an online
price check, although only against Asda. It has also cut prices
on more than 3,000 staple products in order to stem market share
losses.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)