LONDON Oct 9 Hugh Osmond's Sun Capital Partners has pulled out of the race to buy 632 Lloyds branches, raising doubts that the assets will fetch as much as the bank wanted, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The newspaper said it understood Sun Capital Partners was "unlikely" to enter a second-round bid for the branches, which Lloyds has been ordered to sell by European regulators after the bank was rescued by the British taxpayer.

It quoted one source with knowledge of Sun Capital's position saying a bid "made no sense at the moment", in reference to the current state of capital markets.

New British bank venture NBNK confirmed last month it had submitted a second-round bid, said to be worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), for the branches.

Co-operative Financial Services was also still in the running, it said last month, although it had not yet submitted a second-round bid.

Analysts had previously said the branches could fetch about 2.5 billion pounds.

The Sunday Telegraph said Osmond could still re-enter the race at a later stage, as could NAB and Virgin Money.

Lloyds declined to comment on the report, while a spokesman for Osmond was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)