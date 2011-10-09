LONDON Oct 9 Willie Walsh, chief executive of British Airways owner International Airline Group , has poured cold water on a plan to link London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports by high-speed rail.

The British government said on Saturday that it was considering connecting the airports -- creating a virtual hub dubbed Heathwick -- to increase capacity in the London aviation market after it rejected a third runway at Heathrow.

"The challenges (Heathwick) faces are very significant," Walsh told the Sunday Telegraph. "I don't know how long it would take to develop. I don't know how much it would cost."

Walsh said he believed that shelving the plan for a third runway at Heathrow, which would have been funded by the airlines using the airport, would be viewed in future years as a "huge mistake".

The Heathwick scheme, which was reported by the Financial Times to cost 5 billion pounds ($7.8 billion), would be included in the Government's review of aviation policy in spring 2012, a Department for Transport spokesman said on Saturday. ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)