LONDON Oct 9 Willie Walsh, chief executive of
British Airways owner International Airline Group , has
poured cold water on a plan to link London's Heathrow and
Gatwick airports by high-speed rail.
The British government said on Saturday that it was
considering connecting the airports -- creating a virtual hub
dubbed Heathwick -- to increase capacity in the London aviation
market after it rejected a third runway at Heathrow.
"The challenges (Heathwick) faces are very significant,"
Walsh told the Sunday Telegraph. "I don't know how long it would
take to develop. I don't know how much it would cost."
Walsh said he believed that shelving the plan for a third
runway at Heathrow, which would have been funded by the airlines
using the airport, would be viewed in future years as a "huge
mistake".
The Heathwick scheme, which was reported by the Financial
Times to cost 5 billion pounds ($7.8 billion), would be included
in the Government's review of aviation policy in spring 2012, a
Department for Transport spokesman said on Saturday.
