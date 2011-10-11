LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - European banks, fearful of heavy writedowns on sovereign debt, are seeking to avoid further capital erosion resulting from a widespread firesale of cheap loans, which is likely to leave cash-rich distressed debt investors disappointed.

Over the past 18 months, investors have snapped up assets sold mainly by bailed-out banks, including RBS and Lloyds in the UK, WestLB and Commerzbank in Germany and Irish banks.

Some of the best deals came in the fourth quarter when a number of better quality banks in core countries such as France, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, sold non-performing and performing loans at 60-70 percent of face value.

"Those banks that received capital were given a mandate to sell assets, but they were only able to sell at the market price because of that," said one senior leveraged loan trader at a U.S. investment bank.

"All the banks trying to sell assets today, and there are hundred of billions for sale, cannot do so because the price that they can afford to sell at is nowhere near where the market is pricing those assets."

That's a kick in the teeth for those out fundraising. Ten European-focused distressed funds are on the road seeking to raise a combined USD8.5bn -- more than double the USD3.9bn raised in 2010, the best year on record -- alternative asset research firm Preqin said.

Fears of a Greek default have made matters worse. Banks' concerns that writedowns will make it even harder for them to take significant losses on other assets have already prompted them to hold back on loan sales, investors said.

"Since the Greek sovereign crisis really came to a head in the summer, we have found that banks have frozen up. That's likely to push back the distressed opportunity," said Iain Burnett, head of distressed debt at BlueBay Asset Management.

"Some banks were in a better position earlier this year to start selling some of their more difficult assets at bigger discounts, but they now seem to be in a state of confusion because they don't know what sort of exposure they have on their Greek sovereign debt holdings."

Banks in peripheral euro zone countries like Portugal, for example, have focused on selling loans valued close to par so as not to erode their capital further.

PUSHBACK TO 2012

Fund activity has been dominated by existing players such as Oaktree raising cash for further investment, while new funds are appearing and others have merged. Last week, Blackstone's GSO Capital Partners, which invests in mezzanine, distressed investing, leveraged loans and other special situation strategies, announced the acquisition of Harbourmaster Capital.

"The best opportunities are in the bank loan market," said Victor Khosla, founder of Strategic Value Partners, a global investment firm that has been focused on distressed, event driven and turnaround investments for the past 10 years.

SVP has bought USD6bn of bank loans in Europe over the years and has invested and been involved in about 100 restructuring deals. It has been very active during the summer, and expects to put more cash to work in the next nine to twelve months.

"In the next 60-90 days, there is a possibility of a real crisis in Europe. The economic backdrop and increasing amount of systemic risk, coupled with the deleveraging process of banks, is only going to pick up steam and create more opportunities."

But a deluge of deals is unlikely, some argue. Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole have all recently announced asset sales as a way to shore up their balance sheets.

BNP Paribas said in mid-September that it would cut its balance sheet by 10% and sell EUR70bn of assets as it aims to achieve a Basel 3 common equity Tier 1 ratio of 9% by January 1 2013 .

Under the new global rules to be phased in from 2013 to 2019, banks' core Tier 1 ratios have been set at a minimum of 7%.

No mean feat say experts.

"That's like saying I am going to sell those assets at a higher price than where I have those assets marked on my book, and at a higher price than where they are today. It's madness. I want a pony for Christmas too," the trader said.

SPECIAL SITUATIONS EYED

If asset sales are pushed back, investors may look more closely at turnaround investments -- where they buy equity in companies in distress and turn them back into profitability. Special situations investments -- focused on event-driven or complex situations such as restructurings -- may also pick up despite complex legal jurisdictions in Europe.

SVP has led a number of restructurings this year, notably for German wood processor Pfleiderer and building materials business Quinn Group.

The restructuring for the latter business, founded by Sean Quinn, one of Ireland's richest men, and which was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Irish property boom, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, said Khosla.

"You can buy in countries such as UK, Germany and Ireland without getting caught up in complex bankruptcy codes. We have bought and completed the bulk of the restructuring of both companies within nine months," he said.

Gina Germano, co-founder of BlueBay's European distressed debt and special situations group in 2002 has returned to the market to co-lead Goldbridge Capital Partners, a new European credit asset management company backed by Northill Capital. BlueBay's Recovery Fund, run by Germano, was restructured after assets slumped in 2008 and 2009.

"In the last couple of years we have seen some short-term solutions to difficult or stressed capital structures, but we expect many of the leveraged buyouts that were fixed temporarily from the 2006-2007 period will restructure in the near future," said Germano. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)